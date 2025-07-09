Xtool Unveils F2 Ultra: The World's First AI-Powered MOPA Dual Laser For Creative And Commercial Empowerment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Central to F2 Ultra is the MOPA (Master Oscillator Power Amplifier) laser technology, offering greater flexibility, precision, and material compatibility than traditional fiber lasers. With adjustable pulse width and frequency, the MOPA laser enables deep engraving and 3D embossing on various materials, along with intricate color engraving on metal that reveals over 100 vibrant tones. Paired with the diode laser, this dual-laser setup truly embodies the "one machine does it all" concept, enabling users to cut and engrave on nearly all materials, thereby enhancing creative possibilities and product offerings.

F2 Ultra is also the first AI-enhanced MOPA laser system, streamlining laser workflows for users of all skill levels. With a single click, the AI automatically identifies materials and applies optimal settings. The integrated AI Design feature converts basic sketches into ready-to-engrave files with 3D previews. Its dual 48MP cameras, dubbed "AI Eyes," deliver real-time precision with 0.2mm accuracy, simplifying alignment and saving materials.

With speeds of up to 15,000mm/s, F2 Ultra significantly reduces production time. A working area 115% larger than that of typical MOPA lasers supports larger objects and facilitates batch processing. Features like Smart Fill and Auto Streamline Conveyor enhance efficiency, making it ideal for businesses scaling production without sacrificing quality or precision. Designed with safety in mind, F2 Ultra features a fully enclosed body with enhanced casing and protective layers to prevent laser leakage. The sealed design contains fumes and reduces disruptions, making the system ideal for settings such as studios, fairs, and public retail environments.

As industries shift toward integrated solutions that emphasize user experience and operational excellence, the xTool F2 Ultra stands out at the intersection of innovation and practicality, embodying the brand's mission to "turn creativity into reality." It offers limitless applications, from personalized gifts at craft fairs to professional-grade customizations in maker spaces, all while prioritizing safety at every step of the creative process.

SOURCE xTool