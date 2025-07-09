Seoul Court Issues Warrant To Arrest Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol

MENAFN - Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jul 10 (NNN-YONHAP) – A Seoul court, today, issued a warrant, to arrest former South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, over last Dec's martial law decree, marking his second detention, in connection with the case.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant, after a hearing, following a request by special counsel, Cho Eun-suk.

Yoon faces five charges, including violating the rights of cabinet members, by excluding most of them from a key meeting, ahead of his Dec 3 martial law declaration.

He is also accused of fabricating a martial law document, after the declaration, and having it signed by then Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, and then Defence Minister, Kim Yong-hyun.

Additional charges include ordering the dissemination of false statements to the media, instructing aides to obstruct his arrest in Jan, and ordering the deletion of call records from secure phones.

Yoon denied all the charges during the hearing. He was later taken to the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, south of the capital.

The former president was first arrested in Jan, but was released in Mar, after the Seoul Central District Court overturned the detention.– NNN-YONHAP