Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Seoul Court Issues Warrant To Arrest Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol

Seoul Court Issues Warrant To Arrest Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol


2025-07-09 09:04:28
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SEOUL, Jul 10 (NNN-YONHAP) – A Seoul court, today, issued a warrant, to arrest former South Korean President, Yoon Suk-yeol, over last Dec's martial law decree, marking his second detention, in connection with the case.

The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant, after a hearing, following a request by special counsel, Cho Eun-suk.

Yoon faces five charges, including violating the rights of cabinet members, by excluding most of them from a key meeting, ahead of his Dec 3 martial law declaration.

He is also accused of fabricating a martial law document, after the declaration, and having it signed by then Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, and then Defence Minister, Kim Yong-hyun.

Additional charges include ordering the dissemination of false statements to the media, instructing aides to obstruct his arrest in Jan, and ordering the deletion of call records from secure phones.

Yoon denied all the charges during the hearing. He was later taken to the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, south of the capital.

The former president was first arrested in Jan, but was released in Mar, after the Seoul Central District Court overturned the detention.– NNN-YONHAP

MENAFN09072025000200011047ID1109781927

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search