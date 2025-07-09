403
OCHA Urges Protection Of Food Supplies To Civilians In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 9 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that thousands of civilians were forced to flee hostilities in Sudan's North Darfur State as the situation there remained alarming.
Fighting continues to drive families from their homes, OCHA regretted in a press release on Wednesday.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that more than 3,200 people fled Abu Shouk camp and parts of El Fasher town in the state between 26 June and 6 July, seeking safety in places like As Serief, Tawila and At Tina.
Yesterday, shelling reportedly hit the market area inside Abu Shouk camp, killing three civilians and injuring many more. Famine was confirmed at this displacement camp late last year.
"This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the toll the conflict is taking on civilians and deepens concerns about their protection," according to the statement.
OCHA once again reminds the parties of their firm obligations under international humanitarian law: They must never direct attacks against civilians or civilian objects and must take all feasible precautions to spare them.
"Food and other supplies civilians need to survive must be protected," it stressed.
In the Kordofan region, the humanitarian situation is also deteriorating. Ongoing violence is forcing more people to flee, often into areas with little or no assistance.
IOM reports that on 5 July, nearly 800 people were displaced from Bara locality in North Kordofan State and are now sheltering in White Nile State.
Despite the challenges, humanitarian partners are doing everything they can to keep services running.
In North Darfur, they are supporting more than 1.7 million people with basic healthcare, using both remaining health facilities and mobile clinics.
However, medical supplies are running critically low.
The UN and its partners are rushing assistance into the Darfur region. A humanitarian convoy that crossed into Darfur from Chad on 6 July - led by the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, Antoine Gerard - is carrying 180 metric tons of life-saving relief items for almost 400,000 conflict-affected and displaced people in East and South Darfur states.
Meanwhile, flash flooding threatens to make it more difficult for humanitarians to reach people in need.
Today in eastern Sudan, heavy rains triggered flash floods in the Northern Delta locality of Kassala State.
This comes as authorities began releasing water from several major dams to manage rising floodwaters. OCHA is closely monitoring the situation.
OCHA reiterates the need for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access and calls on the international community to scale up support for the most vulnerable people of Sudan.
This year's USD 4.2 billion response plan for the country is less than a quarter funded, halfway into the year - with just USD 917 million received to date. (end)
