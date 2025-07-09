Supply Chain Analytics Market To Reach USD 20.93 Billion By 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

Supply Chain Analytics Market Size

Growing demand for real-time insights into supply chain operations and performance is driving the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As per a Mordor Intelligence report, the supply chain analytics industry is valued at USD 9.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.43% during the forecast period.The supply chain analytics market focuses on solutions that help companies gain better visibility, improve forecasting, and optimize their operations. With growing complexity in global supply chains, businesses are adopting analytics tools to reduce costs, manage disruptions, and enhance decision-making.Key Market Trends1. Skyrocketing Adoption of Big Data AnalyticsThe global supply chain analytics market is rapidly adopting big data technologies, driven by the proliferation of IoT, sensors, and RFID data. This surge is fueling improved forecasting, root-cause analysis, and real‐time decision-making across industries.2. Asia-Pacific Emerges as High-Growth HotspotWhile North America currently holds the largest market share, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market, showing accelerated investment in analytics solutions making it a key battleground for vendors.3. Cloud and AI Integration for Real-Time VisibilityOrganizations are embracing cloud-based analytics platforms integrated with AI and ML to achieve real-time supply chain insights. This supports predictive and prescriptive analytics, enhancing control-tower capabilities and disruption management4. Demand for End-to-End, Cross-Border VisibilityExecutives are pushing for full visibility throughout the supply chain due to rising global trade complexity and frequent disruptions. AI solutions are augmenting GPS, RFID, and TMS systems to deliver deeper, multi-tier transparency.5. Shift Toward Autonomous Supply ChainsConcepts like digital twins and AI-driven autonomous systems are gaining traction. These technologies enable self-configuration, self-optimization, and self-healing supply chains capable of operating with minimal human involvement.Industry Response and OutlookThe supply chain analytics market is seeing a rapid and strategic response from the industry, as companies and service providers adopt advanced technologies to enhance resilience, visibility, and operational efficiency. Investments in cloud-based platforms and AI/ML solutions have increased significantly, with major players like IBM, SAP, Oracle, and emerging startups advancing their product offerings and launching control tower systems for better predictive insights. Reflecting this trend, executive surveys reveal that 74% of leaders remain dissatisfied with their current AI and automation capabilities, driving further focus on effective implementation and results.Major PlayersThe Major Players in supply chain analytics market are Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Blue Yonder Group, and Kinaxis Inc., which are prominently featured for their comprehensive analytics platforms and enterprise-wide control‐tower capabilities. Oracle, SAP, and IBM are long-standing software giants, while Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) and Kinaxis bring specialized, cloud-native supply chain planning solutions that cater to increasingly dynamic global networks.Read more about the Supply Chain Analytics Market -ConclusionThe supply chain analytics market is poised for steady growth as organizations prioritize resilience, operational efficiency, and informed decision-making in an increasingly complex global environment. With rising investments in cloud-based platforms, AI, and real-time visibility solutions, companies are enhancing their ability to predict demand fluctuations, manage risks, and streamline operations.Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights -Related Reports from Mordor intelligenceCloud Supply Chain Management Market : Projected CAGR of over 11.09% by 2030Blockchain Supply Chain Market: Forecast to reach USD 1.26 billion by 2030 from USD 9.52 billion by 2025.For More insights:Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market : Projected CAGR of over 17.31% by 2030About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & Défense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

Jignesh Thakkar

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited

+1 617-765-2493

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.