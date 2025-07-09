Strengthen Nakas, Verify Vendors: Police Directive For Yatra Safety

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shiv Kumar Sharma on Wednesday conducted a thorough security review of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and emphasised the importance of maintaining high vigilance throughout the pilgrimage.

The 38-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine began on July 3 via two routes - the traditional 48-kilometre Nunwan-Pahalgam path in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The pilgrimage will conclude on August 9.

So far, over one lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine.

DIG Sharma, who oversees operations in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, reviewed the security and other arrangements by conducting ground-level inspections and chairing a high-level meeting with officers, according to a police spokesperson.

During the visit, he inspected lodgement centres and Langar sites in all three districts, highlighting the need for coordinated efforts among stakeholders to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

He stressed the importance of meticulous planning and execution of security measures to address any potential threats.

Officers were instructed to conduct regular reviews and mock drills to ensure effective implementation of all plans.

Sharma also directed thorough checking of vehicles and proper verification of vendors, with immediate action in case of any suspicious activity.

He asked officers to pay special attention to the security of pilgrims en route, at lodgement centres, at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, and Langar sites.

“All officers were exhorted to implement Operation Third Eye in their respective jurisdictions in coordination with other stakeholders for foolproof security of the yatris,” he stated.

The DIG also instructed officers and personnel deployed on yatra duty and highway routes to remain extra vigilant at their assigned posts.

During the visit, Sharma interacted with yatris, urging those in private vehicles to follow police instructions and preferably travel in official convoys for a safe journey.

He inspected joint checkposts, ambush points, Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), Road Opening Parties (RoPs), and border posts, and met with Village Defence Guard members across Jammu, Samba, and Kathua.

He reminded them of the sensitivity of their roles and advised heightened alertness.

“All officers were also directed to strengthen nakas, especially in border areas and within city limits during night and early morning hours. They must also identify locations where additional nakas are required to ensure the safety of yatris,” Sharma said.

He further instructed officers to maintain close coordination with Army, paramilitary, and other intelligence agencies in their respective areas and ensure real-time sharing of intelligence inputs.

17,000 More Visit Cave Shrine

Nearly 17,000 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath shrine on Wednesday in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of pilgrims this year to 128,000 in the first week, officials said here.

A total of 16,720 pilgrims paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine in the Himalayas in south Kashmir on Wednesday, the officials said.

The pilgrims included around 12000 men, 3800 women, four hundred security forces personnel and dozens of Sadhus and Sadhvis.