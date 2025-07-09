King Participates In Sun Valley Economic Forum

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Idaho, July 10 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday participated in the Sun Valley economic forum, held in the American state of Idaho, with the participation of political, economic and media leaders from around the world.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty met with businessmen and representatives of a number of major international and American companies operating in industry, mining, technology, trade, transport, defence, and media.During the meetings, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King noted the importance of Jordan's economic and administrative modernisation process in enhancing the Kingdom's competitiveness and ability to attract investments, highlighting opportunities for building and strengthening economic partnerships.The Sun Valley economic forum is held annually to discuss global political developments and the resulting economic challenges.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meetings.