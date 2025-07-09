The Veteran Social Circle Launches To Help Veterans Reconnect, Rebuild, And Rise
This community-based initiative offers weekly activities, reconnection workshops, and private virtual support bootcamps designed to help veterans reestablish confidence, purpose, and connection as they transition into civilian life. These programs are offered in-person at select VA facilities and online through private group access.
Veterans and supporters can register for programs directly at:
👉 registration
To further amplify its reach, The Veteran Social Circle also operates a 24/7 online streaming station, delivering music, wellness discussions, mental health check-ins, and veteran-led conversations. The platform gives a voice to those who have served and provides an outlet for unity, healing, and entertainment.
Have a message for our veteran community? Organizations, community leaders, and individuals are invited to submit messages, PSAs, or campaigns to be aired on the streaming station. To share a message or inquire about broadcasting opportunities, email ....
Partner With Us
The Veteran Social Circle is actively seeking partnerships and sponsorships with businesses, nonprofits, and agencies who support veterans. Partner organizations can sponsor programs, offer resources or discounts, or help amplify mental wellness messaging through our national platform.
“This isn't just a nonprofit-it's a movement built to protect, empower, and uplift our heroes,” said a spokesperson for the group.“We invite the entire community to stand with us, sponsor initiatives, and show veterans they're never alone.”
Current Initiatives Include:
Veteran Support Bootcamps – Confidence & reintegration training
Reconnection Workshops – Weekly virtual and on-site group sessions
Veteran Broadcasting – 24/7 clean music, updates, and veteran voices
Community Recognition – Advocating for participants to be acknowledged through fitness reports, certificates, and evaluations
To explore partnerships or sponsorship opportunities, or to join the circle, visit:
👉
📧 ...
About The Veteran Social Circle
The Veteran Social Circle is a veteran-led nonprofit focused on emotional wellness, community reintegration, and peer support. Through its weekly programs, media platforms, and direct outreach, the organization is rewriting the narrative of post-service life-by veterans, for veterans.
