Minister Of Interior Meets With US Secretary Of Homeland Security
Washington: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani met with Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security of the United States of America HE Kristi Noem, during His Excellency's official visit to Washington DC
The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in security fields, particularly in areas related to the exchange of expertise and security coordination between the two sides.
The meeting also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Interior and the US Department of Homeland Security, aimed at strengthening security cooperation in the context of ongoing preparations for securing the FIFA World Cup 2026.
This cooperation reflects the commitment of both friendly countries to advancing their strategic partnership, especially in the field of major sporting event security.
