Bakhmut Woman Sentenced To Eight Years For Sharing Ukrainian Military Positions With Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the verdict on Facebook .

Prosecutors established that in April 2022, the woman contacted a representative of Russia's FSB central office via Telegram and expressed her willingness to send video reports to the occupying forces, revealing the positions of Ukraine's defense units.

Acting on her handler's instructions, she recorded the locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Bakhmut. To avoid drawing attention on the streets, she held her phone as if taking a selfie, while actually filming Ukrainian servicemen on duty at a checkpoint. She also recorded and sent videos showing the location of personnel and the headquarters of a Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade.

Additionally, investigators found that in 2014 the woman had participated in the illegal "referendum" in Bakhmut as a member of a local election commission. The so-called vote was used by the self-proclaimed "DPR" to declare its fake sovereignty.

Ukraine court to try two turncoat police officers for siding with Russia

"With public prosecution by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, the woman was found guilty of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, and of unauthorized distribution of information about the movement and positioning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (Part 2 of Article 110, Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court sentenced her to eight years in prison," the prosecutor's office said.

The woman had been held in custody while awaiting trial.

Photo: pexels