Cancer Cachexia Market Anticipates Impressive Growth Trajectory At A CAGR Of 8.9% During The Forecast Period (2025-2034) Delveinsight
Cancer Cachexia Market Report Metrics
Details
Study Period
2020–2034
Coverage
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and The United Kingdom, and Japan].
Cancer Cachexia Market CAGR
8.9 %
Cancer Cachexia Market Size in 2024
USD 475 Million
Key Cancer Cachexia Companies
Pfizer, Actimed Therapeutics, Endevica Bio, AVEO Oncology (an LG Chem company), Helsinn Healthcare, Ono Pharmaceutical, and others
Key Pipeline Cancer Cachexia Therapies
Ponsegromab (PF-06946860), S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1; MT-102), TCMCB07, Rilogrotug (AV-380), ADLUMIZ, and others
Scope of the Cancer Cachexia Market Report
Therapeutic Assessment: Cancer Cachexia current marketed and emerging therapies
Cancer Cachexia Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Cancer Cachexia Drugs and Market Outlook
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cancer Cachexia Market Access and Reimbursement
Download the report to understand which factors are driving cancer cachexia market trends
Table of Contents
1
Key Insights
2
Report Introduction
3
Cancer Cachexia Market Overview at a Glance
3.1
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in the 7MM in 2024
3.2
Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in the 7MM in 2034
4
Executive Summary
5
Key Events
6
Disease Background and Overview
6.1
Introduction
6.2
Causes and Risk Factors
6.3
Pathophysiology
6.3.1
Role of Pain in the Pathophysiology of Cancer Cachexia
6.4
Clinical Manifestations
6.5
Laboratory Manifestations
6.6
Staging
6.7
Diagnosis
6.7.1
Differential Diagnosis
6.7.2
Diagnostic Algorithm
6.7.3
Diagnostic Guidelines and Recommendations
6.8
Treatment and Management
6.8.1
Treatment Algorithm
6.8.2
Treatment Guidelines and Recommendations
7
Methodology
8
Epidemiology and Patient Population
8.1
Key Findings
8.2
Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM
8.2.1
Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cancer Cachexia
8.2.2
Gender-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia
8.2.3
Tumor Type-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia
8.2.4
Age-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia
8.3
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cancer Cachexia in the 7MM
8.4
The US
8.4.1
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cancer Cachexia in the US
8.4.2
Gender-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia in the US
8.4.3
Tumor Type-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia in the US
8.4.4
Age-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia in the US
8.5
EU4 and the UK
8.5.1
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cancer Cachexia in EU4 and the UK
8.5.2
Gender-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia in EU4 and the UK
8.5.3
Tumor Type-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia in EU4 and the UK
8.5.4
Age-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia in EU4 and the UK
8.6
Japan
8.6.1
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cancer Cachexia in Japan
8.6.2
Gender-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia in Japan
8.6.3
Tumor Type-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia in Japan
8.6.4
Age-specific Cases of Cancer Cachexia in Japan
9
Patient Journey
10
Marketed Drugs
10.1
ADLUMIZ (anamorelin hydrochloride): Helsinn Healthcare/Ono Pharmaceutical
10.1.1
Product Description
10.1.2
Regulatory Milestones
10.1.3
Other Developmental Activities
10.1.4
Clinical Trials Information
10.1.5
Safety and Efficacy
List to be continued in the final report....
11
Emerging Drugs
11.1
Key Cross Competition
11.2
Ponsegromab (PF-06946860): Pfizer
11.2.1
Drug Description
11.2.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.2.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.2.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.2.5
Analysts' View
11.3
S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1; MT-102): Actimed Therapeutics
11.3.1
Drug Description
11.3.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.3.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.3.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.3.5
Analysts' View
11.4
TCMCB07: Endevica Bio
11.4.1
Drug Description
11.4.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.4.3
Clinical Trials Information
11.4.4
Safety and Efficacy
11.5
Rilogrotug (AV-380): AVEO Oncology (an LG Chem company)
11.5.1
Drug Description
11.5.2
Other Developmental Activities
11.5.3
Clinical Trials Information
List to be continued in the final report....
12
Cancer Cachexia – 7MM Market Analysis
12.1
Key Findings
12.2
Key Market Forecast Assumptions
12.2.1
Cost Assumptions and Rebates
12.2.2
Pricing Trends
12.2.3
Analogue Assessment
12.2.4
Launch Year and Therapy Uptake
12.3
Market Outlook
12.4
Attribute Analysis
12.5
Total Market Size of Cancer Cachexia in the 7MM
12.6
Market Size of Cancer Cachexia by Therapies in the 7MM
12.7
The US
12.7.1
Total Market Size of Cancer Cachexia in the US
12.7.2
Market Size of Cancer Cachexia by Therapies in the US
12.8
EU4 and the UK
12.8.1
Total Market Size of Cancer Cachexia in EU4 and the UK
12.8.2
Market Size of Cancer Cachexia by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
12.9
Japan
12.9.1
Total Market Size of Cancer Cachexia in Japan
12.9.2
Market Size of Cancer Cachexia by Therapies in Japan
13
Key Opinion Leaders' Views
14
Unmet Needs
15
SWOT Analysis
16
Market Access and Reimbursement
16.1
The United States
16.1.1
CMS
16.2
EU4 and the UK
16.2.1
Germany
16.2.2
France
16.2.3
Italy
16.2.4
Spain
16.2.5
The United Kingdom
16.3
Japan
16.3.1
MHLW
17
Appendix
17.1
Acronyms and Abbreviations
17.2
Bibliography
17.3
Report Methodology
18
DelveInsight Capabilities
19
Disclaimer
20
About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
