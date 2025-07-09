Canon Unveils New RF75-300M F4-5.6 Telephoto Lens And EOS R100 Kit To Spur Amazing Long-Range Content For Entry-Level Users
The RF75-300mm F4-5.6 lens is a lightweight telephoto zoom lens that gives entry-level users the ability to experiment with different focal ranges - shooting up to lengths of 480 mm (35 mm equivalent). Telephoto lenses take shooting to the next level, surpassing the range that can be achieved solely with smartphones. For this class of users, the RF75-300mm F4-5.6 lens, coupled with Canon's EOS R100 or other EOS R series cameras, can enable a greater range of expression and possibilities for shooting sports, landscapes, concerts and live events, and much more.
The Canon EOS R100 camera is Canon's most affordable, compact, and lightweight EOS R camera ever. Designed for new, first-time mirrorless camera or existing interchangeable camera users who previously enjoyed EOS Rebel or EOS M cameras, these users will enjoy that the power of lens selection grants as an advantage over using a smartphone camera. The camera touts key features such as a 24.2 megapixel APS-C size sensor, the DIGIC 8 image processor, 4K (Cropped) and Full HD (Full-Width) video at up to 24 and 60 frames-per-second respectively, Autofocus with eye and face detection, and BluetoothTM and Wi-Fi® connectivity capabilities.
Pricing and Availability
The RF75-300mm F4-5.6 lens is currently scheduled to be available in July 2025 for the price of $219.99*. The Canon EOS R100 Double Zoom Lens Kit with the new RF75-300mm F4-5.6 lens is currently scheduled to be available in July 2025 for For additional information, please visit .
