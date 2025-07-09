KLX Energy Services Announces 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule
|
What:
|
KLX Energy Services 2025 Second Quarter Conference Call
|
|
|
When:
|
Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time
|
|
|
How:
|
Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the
|
|
KLX call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
|
|
Live Webcast – By logging onto the webcast at the address below
|
|
|
Where:
|
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 21, 2025 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13754590#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected] .
About KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 60 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at .
|
Contacts:
|
KLX Energy Services
|
|
Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO
|
|
(832) 930-8066
|
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
|
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
|
|
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
|
|
(713) 529-6600
|
|
[email protected]
