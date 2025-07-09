Equator Launches OAC 4000 3-in-1 Outdoor-Indoor Climate Control Unit for Year-Round Use

- Nick Matthews

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the OAC 4000 , a multi-functional, portable climate solution engineered to operate as an air conditioner, heater, and fan across both indoor and outdoor environments. This unit is built to deliver reliable comfort in challenging climates, offering a compact, heavy-duty design with versatile functionality for residential and commercial applications.

Designed to provide 10,000 BTU of cooling and 6,200 BTU of heating, the OAC 4000 operates efficiently within a temperature range of 23°F to 131°F. Its durable metal housing features an IP24 waterproof rating and an anti-corrosion coating, allowing for continuous operation in rain, sun, or dust-heavy environments. The appliance's flexibility makes it ideal for use on patios, in garages, cabins, shops, or other spaces where traditional HVAC systems may not be practical.

The unit's dual cold air hoses are engineered to direct climate-controlled air indoors while the unit itself remains outside. Equipped with 360° locking casters and a built-in handle, the OAC 4000 can be easily relocated as needed, eliminating the need for permanent installation. Smart operation is supported by a remote control with a sensor cord, adjustable fan speeds, a washable air filter, and a built-in timer.

The OAC 4000 supports clean and convenient drainage through an optional hose or its integrated 0.8-gallon water tank. It uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and operates at a quiet 55 dB noise level. The rotary compressor ensures consistent climate performance with reduced energy waste.

Included with the unit are several installation and storage accessories, including a protective cover, a 15-foot hot air exhaust kit, and two 10.5-inch cold air hoses with caps. The compact footprint of 22.5 x 18.9 x 11 inches (HxWxD) enables convenient placement, whether used as a seasonal addition or year-round appliance. It is supported by Equator's one-year parts and labor warranty.

Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances, stated,“The OAC 4000 meets a rising demand for mobile, multi-purpose comfort systems that adapt to outdoor and nontraditional settings. We engineered this model to provide powerful performance in rugged conditions without sacrificing user convenience.”

The Equator OAC 4000 Outdoor-Indoor Air Conditioner, Heater, and Fan is available through Equator's website and major retailers, including Amazon, Lowe's, Home Depot, Wayfair, and Walmart.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is a leading provider of resource-efficient, space-saving home appliances. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company specializes in innovative solutions tailored for modern living. Equator's portfolio includes laundry machines, air conditioners, dishwashers, refrigeration units, and more. For additional information, visit .



Nick Mathews

Equator Advanced Appliances

+1 713-589-2123

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.