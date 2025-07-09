Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token

MultiBank Group , the world's largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, has opened the waitlist for its highly anticipated $MBG Token , ushering in a new era that bridges traditional finance and blockchain technology. The presale will take place in July 2025, with priority access now available at: token.multibankgroup.com .

Unlike typical speculative offerings, the $MBG Token stands apart as a next-generation utility token, supported by tangible assets worth $29 billion and daily trading volumes exceeding $35 billion (as of April 2025). It is designed to introduce genuine revenue streams, advanced infrastructure, and market-level trust to the digital asset space.

The $MBG Token is built on MultiBank Group's robust ecosystem, which spans four core domains:

– A CFD powerhouse that generated $362 million in revenue and $285 million in EBITDA in 2024.– Debuting later in 2025, this institutional platform for both digital and traditional assets is valued independently at $23.7 billion, with a five-year projected volume of $460 billion per day.– An asset tokenization platform launching with $3 billion in ultra-luxury real estate, including The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Dubai, Creekside at Keturah Resort, and Keturah Reserve, and scaling toward $10 billion.– A fully regulated spot exchange set to expand into crypto derivatives this July.

Fueled by real-world trading fees and commissions, the $MBG Token aims to power a $440 million buyback and burn program over a four-year period, driving sustained demand and long-term value for token holders.

With an impeccable compliance record-licensed by more than 17 regulators and with zero violations since 2005-MultiBank Group brings an unmatched level of credibility and stability to the digital currency arena.

Users can secure their early access to the $MBG Token by joining the waitlist today at

ABOUT MULTIBANK GROUP

MultiBank Group, established in California, USA in 2005, is a global leader in financial derivatives. With over 2 million clients in 100+ countries and a daily trading volume exceeding $35 billion, it offers a broad range of brokerage and asset management services. Renowned for innovative trading solutions, robust regulatory compliance, and exceptional customer service, the Group is regulated by 17+ top-tier financial authorities across five continents. Its award-winning platforms provide up to 500:1 leverage across Forex, Metals, Shares, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrencies. MultiBank Group has received over 80 international awards for trading excellence and regulatory compliance. For more information, users can visit MultiBank Group's