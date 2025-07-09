Caught On Camera: 12-Year-Old Boy Brutally Beaten Inside Lift In Maharashtra's Ambernath Housing Society

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a deeply disturbing incident from Ambernath in Maharashtra's Thane district, a man violently attacked a 12-year-old boy inside the housing society lift.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV installed inside the lift, has sparked a massive across social media.

The graphic video, widely circulated online, shows the man storming into the lift and launching a brutal assault on the child, including slapping him repeatedly and, shockingly, biting his hand.

The man, seething with anger, can also be heard threatening the boy with the chilling words,“Bahar mil chaku se marunga” (Meet outside, I will stab you with a knife).

What Happened?

The horrifying assault took place on July 4 at around 5 PM at the Patel Xenon Housing Project in Palegaon, Ambernath.

According to reports, the accused-identified as Kailash Thawani-became enraged after the boy allegedly failed to hold the lift door open for him on the 14th floor. CCTV footage reveals that as the boy was attempting to close the lift doors after stopping on the 9th floor, Thawani suddenly barged in and attacked him without warning.

The young victim, was on his way to attend tuition classes when the incident occurred. Reports from Lokmat suggest that after the lift stopped at the 9th floor and no one appeared to be waiting, Tyagi tried to shut the door, which seems to have triggered the assailant's fury.

Assault Continued Outside the Lift

The violence did not end inside the lift. Witness accounts and reports indicate that Thawani continued to beat the boy even after they exited the lift, reportedly attacking him in the building lobby as well.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the assault, the child's parents immediately approached the police to lodge a complaint. The Shivajinagar Police Station in Ambernath has registered a case against the accused.

Confirming the incident, DCP Sachin Gore said,“An incident has surfaced where a 12-year-old minor was brutally beaten inside a lift in a housing society in the Palegaon area of Ambernath. The assault was captured on the lift's CCTV camera. Following the incident, a case has been registered against the accused at Shivajinagar Police Station in Ambernath.”

As of now, there are no confirmed reports of the accused's arrest. The viral video has triggered widespread condemnation, with many demanding strict legal action against the perpetrator.