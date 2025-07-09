Google Faces EU Antitrust Fine As Search Result Dispute Heats Up - All Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Google could face massive EU fines after failing to resolve a fight over its search results. At a July 7-8 workshop, Google suggested putting competitors like Skyscanner and Booking in a special box at the top of travel search pages.Critics immediately rejected both options, arguing they still favor Google's own services like Google Hotels and Google Flights. The European Commission will soon decide if these changes satisfy the new Digital Markets Act law. If not, Google could be fined up to 10% of its global sales-about $30.7 billion based on last year's revenue.Travel companies slammed Google's proposals as deceptive. Skyscanner CEO Bryan Batista warned the designs "risk misleading consumers" and actually "cement Google's position" at the top of search results . According to Reuters, lawyer Thomas Hoppner, representing complainants, accused Google of diverting attention from its "own non-compliance" by exaggerating conflicts between hotels and booking sitesGoogle's legal chief Oliver Bethell countered that "competing interests pull us in different directions," insisting solutions must balance all European users' needs, not just a few companies, according to Reuters.

The global stakes

The EU's Digital Markets Act aims to rein in Big Tech dominance, requiring fair treatment for rivals. Google's hotel and flight services currently dominate European searches, pushing competitors off the first page. While Google claims its fixes create "equal visibility," critics note the special box for rivals lacks key features like real-time pricing.

With EU officials deciding within months, Google risks its first DMA penalty, potentially exceeding 2023's $5 billion Android antitrust fine. Past disputes took years to resolve, but the DMA speeds up enforcement dramatically.

Travel industry sources say tensions stem from Google's dual role as "search referee and player." Airlines resent appearing below third-party booking sites in Google's plan, while rivals like Skyscanner argue the "box" solution ghettoizes them.

Despite recent tweaks, neither option stops Google from highlighting its own services' perks like free cancellation or loyalty points.

As talks stall, the EU may impose interim measures before a final ruling, potentially mandating equal placement for all services during the investigation.