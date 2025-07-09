Major Blow To ANP As Samar Haroon Bilour Joins PML-N

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a significant political development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Samar Haroon Bilour, a key member of the influential Bilour family, has parted ways with the Awami National Party (ANP) and joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), dealing a major blow to her former party.

Samar, the widow of Haroon Bilour and daughter-in-law of the late Bashir Bilour, announced her decision to join PML-N following a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Sources indicate that PML-N is considering nominating her for a reserved seat in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

She was accompanied in the meeting by Saeeda Jamshed and Jamshed Mohmand. During the discussion, Samar praised the Prime Minister for his leadership in improving the country's economy, presenting a public-friendly budget, and steering the nation towards development.

She stated her desire to see Khyber Pakhtunkhwa progress in line with Punjab and the federal government and expressed her commitment to working with the party leadership to serve the people of the province. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed her into the party and lauded her passion for public service.

Senior PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Engineer Amir Muqam, Sardar Yousaf, Rana Mubashir, and Murtaza Javed Abbasi were also present at the meeting.

Samar's political journey is marked by personal tragedy. Her husband, Haroon Bilour, was killed in a suicide bombing on July 10, 2018, during an ANP election campaign rally in Peshawar's Yakatoot area, an attack that claimed 20 lives and left over 48 injured. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, in December 2012, Haroon's father Bashir Ahmed Bilour was also martyred in a similar suicide bombing in Peshawar.

The Bilour family has long been recognized for its sacrifices in KP politics, particularly in promoting democratic values and public service.

Political analysts view Samar Bilour's shift to PML-N as a significant realignment in the province's political landscape, with potential implications for the upcoming general elections.