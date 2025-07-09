El Salvador Takes Center Stage In“The Best Of Central America” Series By Ron Podmore
Armed with his passion for storytelling, a handheld camera, and a heart rooted in education, Podmore travels through El Salvador with a fresh lens. What he discovers defies the headlines: clean streets, smiling families, thriving tourism, and a culture eager to share its heritage with the world.“I feel safer here than in any American city,” Podmore declares - an eye-opening statement that underscores just how drastically this country has changed.
From the bustling streets of San Salvador to serene coastal towns, Podmore's journey is more than sightseeing. It's his mission, about traveling with purpose - connecting with locals, and showcasing the region's commitment to safety, sustainability, and cultural preservation. This isn't a glossy Hollywood production. It's real, raw, and authentically Central American.
For Podmore, a Seattle, U.S.A. based educator-returned-filmmaker, his film series represents a full-circle moment. His decades in the classroom, his early studies in film, and his genuine connection with his students all culminate in this mission: to improve the narrative surrounding Central America.
From Podmore:“Secrets of El Salvador's Success is the second of a five-part, hour-long travel documentary that reflects what many of my migrant students desired of me; one can bypass Europe's overtourism and skip the lines in Central America. I'm appreciative of Seattle-based Amazon Prime Video being the first to collaborate for distribution. Although it is presently only available stateside, it will eventually be distributed to additional countries, especially since the film also comes with Spanish subtitles.”
This isn't just a documentary. It's a call to action-an invitation to experience, invest, and believe in the rebirth of a region often misunderstood. With nearly 40 visits to Central America under his belt, Podmore has seen firsthand the resilience, beauty, and potential of countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
Watch Secrets of El Salvador's Success and discover the inspiring transformation of a nation too often misunderstood. It's proof that hope can thrive where few expect it. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video (U.S.) Follow future releases and travel insights at Ronpodmore and @trvlronfw (Instagram)
