American Group 2024 Carriers Of The Year

American Group is pleased to announce its 2024 Carrier of the Year award recipients.

- Daniel Krivickas, CEO of American GroupTEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Group is pleased to announce its 2024 Carrier of the Year award recipients.Partner Carrier of the Year - ABF Freight System, Inc.National Carrier of the Year - Estes Express LinesWestern Regional Carrier of the Year - Dedicated Delivery Professionals, Inc.Eastern Regional Carrier of the Year - Ward Transport and Logistics Corp.Central Regional Carrier of the Year - Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.Southeastern Regional Carrier of the Year - Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc.Interregional Carrier of the Year - Daylight Transport, LLCVolume Carrier of the Year - ABF Freight System, Inc.Truckload Carrier of the Year - Alexander Transportation, Inc.Partial Truckload Carrier of the Year - Sunset Pacific Transportation, Inc.Expedited Carrier of the Year - Empire National, Inc.Specialized Carrier of the Year - Lakefront Cargo LLCNewcomer of the Year - Expedite Alliance Inc.American Group has consistently demonstrated excellent service for their customer base by excelling in all measurable criteria, including punctual pickup and delivery performance, accurate invoicing, minimal shortages and damages, effective technology, and superior customer service communication. American Group could not do it without our reliable carriers.“We are honored to present these well-deserved awards to our top carriers for their outstanding contribution to our ongoing mutual success,” said Daniel Krivickas, CEO of American Group.“Every day, our customers rely on our carriers' services to deliver their goods safely, intact, and on-time to the marketplace. Despite an increasingly challenging business environment, these carriers exceed our expectations daily.” American Group recognizes these carriers' commitment to operational excellence and reliability. This award signifies their unwavering dedication to meeting the highest standards in the industry, ensuring American Group's service commitments to its customers are consistently upheld.More About American GroupAmerican Group, based in Tempe, AZ, is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider offering concierge-level domestic and international transportation services for its customers across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.Learn more at

John Benisek

American Group

+1 480-361-5851

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.