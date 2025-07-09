Nemours Children's Health Statement On Christianacare Affiliation With Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia

WILMINGTON, Del., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health has consistently extended a hand of partnership to our peer healthcare systems in Delaware. While we had hoped to collaborate more closely with ChristianaCare, we respect their decision to engage an out-of-state provider. Our commitment to Delaware's children and families remains steadfast. For nearly a century, Nemours Children's has delivered world-class pediatric care that is both deeply rooted in the community and uniquely tailored to the needs of Delawareans.

We recently announced a historic $130 million investment in Delaware to ensure that children do not need to leave the state for even the most complex care. This year we launched a new maternal-fetal health program, opened a state-of-the-art, family-friendly inpatient unit at the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Institute for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and are making significant investments in our Cardiac Center.

Our vision is to create the healthiest generations of children, and we do so by advancing Whole Child Health. This approach addresses the medical and non-medical components that build overall health. Nemours Children's has deep partnerships throughout Delaware with community groups, legislators, educators, and advocates. Nemours and the State of Delaware recently signed the nation's first-ever pediatric global budget agreement. This commitment ties our financial success to our ability to make measurable improvements in the overall health of Delaware children.

Nemours Children's will continue to be here - now and always - focused solely on what is best for our children.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two freestanding children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also addressing children's needs well beyond medicine. In producing the highly acclaimed, award-winning pediatric medicine podcast Well Beyond Medicine, Nemours underscores that commitment by featuring the people, programs and partnerships addressing whole child health. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth .

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours .

SOURCE Nemours Children's Health

