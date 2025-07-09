GFS Developments Breaks Ground On Coventry 66 In Dubai South, Promising A New Era In Urban Living

GFS Developments has officially commenced construction on their second fully sold-out project, Coventry 66, located in the thriving Dubai South district. The groundbreaking ceremony, held on July 7, 2025, was marked by the presence of notable Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, alongside other prominent dignitaries and investors.

Strategically positioned near the soon-to-be-completed Dubai Airport, Coventry 66 promises to redefine the standard for urban living in Dubai. The project reflects GFS's commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable developments with a focus on modern design and lifestyle solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the city's dynamic residents.

Addressing the event, Michael Collings, general manager of GFS Developments, said: "This ceremony marks the beginning of not just another development, but a bold new chapter in the evolution of Dubai's skyline. Coventry 66 is the latest in our series, alongside our upcoming ventures in DLRC, JVC, Warsan 4, and Dubai Islands. This groundbreaking moment is a testament to our team's dedication to creating exceptional living spaces and ensuring on-time delivery for our clients."

Echoing this sentiment, acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui added:“Coventry 66 isn't just a project - it's a promise. What impressed me most about GFS Developments is not just their aesthetic vision, but their integrity. They don't just build homes, they build belonging - with commitment, transparency, and delivery that's rare in today's world.”

GFS's impressive portfolio continues to grow with a strong presence in Dubai South and other key developments, positioning the company as a leader in the market. With homes starting from Dh 470,000, GFS offers a flexible 5-year payment plan with only a 1 per cent monthly installment and a post-handover payment option spread over three years, allowing residents to pay installments from their rental income.

GFS is already well-recognised for its rapid growth and dedication to excellence, with its past projects selling out quickly. The company's commitment to building vibrant, forward-thinking communities is embodied in Coventry 66, which will soon become a central hub for those seeking a modern, sustainable lifestyle in one of Dubai's most sought-after locations.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks just the beginning of a promising future for GFS Developments and its growing portfolio of world-class projects.

