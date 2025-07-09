The Edge Negotiation Group Announces Expansion With New Online Sessions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Edge Negotiation Group is launching tailored online training, bringing executive-grade negotiation tools to individuals seeking to sharpen their skills in both business and life.

Manhattan Beach, California, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly two decades of helping senior executives, global corporations, and high-stakes dealmakers master the art of negotiation, The Edge Negotiation Group announces its expansion by opening its doors to a wider audience. Led by Andrew Boughton, the company is officially launching a new online training initiative designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, and individuals who want to harness the same powerful negotiation tools used by Fortune 500 leaders.







“After years of working with senior leaders across the globe, I realized that the techniques I teach in corporate boardrooms are just as valuable for individuals navigating life and career decisions,” says Boughton.“Negotiation is not just for big business, it's an essential life skill.”

This expansion marks a major milestone for The Edge Negotiation Group, which has historically focused on in-person workshops, private corporate training, and bespoke consulting. With a growing demand for more accessible, personalized content, Boughton's new online sessions are designed to help people at all stages of their professional journey build strategic confidence and close better deals, whether they are negotiating a job offer, securing investment, or managing a business partnership.

Unlike traditional online courses that offer static video libraries, Edge Negotiation's new offerings will be tailored to individual needs. The format combines on-demand learning with options for live coaching, role-play scenarios, and recorded feedback to help clients pinpoint and develop their unique negotiation styles.

“It's not a one-size-fits-all model,” Boughton explains.“We have built a blended approach that combines real-time learning with self-guided study. Participants will negotiate in real-world simulations, get analyzed feedback, and walk away with actionable insights, not theory.”

The methodology centers around what Boughton calls the“Wheel of Negotiation,” a proprietary model that guides participants through the full spectrum of negotiation styles, from hard bargaining and concession trading to high-dependency collaboration. Participants will learn how to identify the right approach for every situation and how to shift others toward more constructive styles when needed.







At the heart of this approach is an emphasis on behavior. Boughton has partnered with world-renowned behavioral psychologists to help clients decode the real meaning behind what people say and how they say it. This blend of communication psychology and commercial strategy sets Edge Negotiation apart.

“After 15 years in the music business, I negotiated with some of the most notorious liars, cheaters, thieves, and sociopaths in the industry, and if I took one thing away from those instances, it would be: people lie when they negotiate,” Boughton says.“We teach people how to see through those tactics, how to hear the truth beneath the words, read the room, and negotiate with clarity and confidence.”

The new public-facing sessions are already generating interest from professionals outside the C-suite, particularly those seeking an edge in today's competitive job market or uncertain economy. With flexible pricing models and multiple tiers of support, the program is accessible to a broader audience.

This launch underscores The Edge Negotiation Group's commitment to helping people from all backgrounds take control of their careers and elevate their outcomes, whether they are at the beginning of their journey or deep into high-level negotiations.

“Everyone deserves the tools to advocate for themselves,” says Boughton.“We are here to make sure they get them.”

