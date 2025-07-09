Lumina AI Debuts RCL 2.7.0 With Native Linux Support For GPU-Free Machine Learning

Ground-breaking, GPU-free machine learning now installs in minutes on Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Fedora, complete with a 30-day free trial.

TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina AI today announced the general availability of Random Contrast LearningTM (RCL) 2.7.0 , the first production release to include a fully native Linux build of its CPU-optimized machine-learning engine. Data-science teams can train and deploy high-accuracy models directly in Linux environments, without proprietary runtimes or specialized hardware.

"Adding Linux support means users can now use our AI tools on the operating system where most AI workloads run. This makes it easier for people to integrate RCL in their existing workflows and helps more organizations get value from our technology." – Fadi Farhat, SVP Operations

RCL 2.7.0 Highlights



Native support for leading Linux distributions : successfully tested on Ubuntu 22 & 24, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 & 10, and Fedora Workstation 42

Consistent command-line experience: The Linux executables prismrcl and prismrclm behave exactly like their Windows counterparts; users simply adjust file paths to Linux syntax.

Auto-optimize 2.5+ routine: Automatically selects the most appropriate metric-accuracy, macro-F1, weighted-F1, or Matthews correlation coefficient-based on each dataset.

LLM training mode: Adding the --llm flag with --readtextbyline places RCL in language-model training mode for datasets already prepared in the RCL-LLM format.

Broad data-type coverage: Handles images (.png), text, and tabular inputs; tabular data train effectively without prior normalization. Clean upgrade path : earlier models must be retrained to ensure compatibility and auditability

"With native Linux support, RCL 2.7.0 positions Lumina at the intersection of open-source innovation and sustainable AI. We're proving that state-of-the-art performance doesn't require GPUs-just smart engineering on the hardware organizations already own." – Allan Martin, CEO

Availability and 30-Day Trial

RCL 2.7.0 with native Linux support is available today. Organizations can begin a 30-day free trial at lumina247/prismrcl-sign-up-2-0 . This press release coincides with the product launch.

About Lumina AI

Lumina AI pioneers Random Contrast LearningTM , an algorithm that achieves state-of-the-art accuracy with dramatically faster training times-no GPUs required. From healthcare imaging to financial fraud detection, Lumina delivers sustainable, CPU-first machine-learning solutions across Windows and Linux.

Media Contact

[email protected] | +1 (813) 443 0745

© 2025 Lumina AI. All rights reserved. Random Contrast Learning is a trademark of Lumina AI.

