Lumina AI Debuts RCL 2.7.0 With Native Linux Support For GPU-Free Machine Learning
Ground-breaking, GPU-free machine learning now installs in minutes on Ubuntu, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Fedora, complete with a 30-day free trial.
TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumina AI today announced the general availability of Random Contrast LearningTM (RCL) 2.7.0 , the first production release to include a fully native Linux build of its CPU-optimized machine-learning engine. Data-science teams can train and deploy high-accuracy models directly in Linux environments, without proprietary runtimes or specialized hardware.
"Adding Linux support means users can now use our AI tools on the operating system where most AI workloads run. This makes it easier for people to integrate RCL in their existing workflows and helps more organizations get value from our technology." – Fadi Farhat, SVP Operations
RCL 2.7.0 Highlights
-
Native support for leading Linux distributions : successfully tested on Ubuntu 22 & 24, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 & 10, and Fedora Workstation 42
Consistent command-line experience: The Linux executables prismrcl and prismrclm behave exactly like their Windows counterparts; users simply adjust file paths to Linux syntax.
Auto-optimize 2.5+ routine: Automatically selects the most appropriate metric-accuracy, macro-F1, weighted-F1, or Matthews correlation coefficient-based on each dataset.
LLM training mode: Adding the --llm flag with --readtextbyline places RCL in language-model training mode for datasets already prepared in the RCL-LLM format.
Broad data-type coverage: Handles images (.png), text, and tabular inputs; tabular data train effectively without prior normalization.
Clean upgrade path : earlier models must be retrained to ensure compatibility and auditability
"With native Linux support, RCL 2.7.0 positions Lumina at the intersection of open-source innovation and sustainable AI. We're proving that state-of-the-art performance doesn't require GPUs-just smart engineering on the hardware organizations already own." – Allan Martin, CEO
Availability and 30-Day Trial
RCL 2.7.0 with native Linux support is available today. Organizations can begin a 30-day free trial at lumina247/prismrcl-sign-up-2-0 . This press release coincides with the product launch.
About Lumina AI
Lumina AI pioneers Random Contrast LearningTM , an algorithm that achieves state-of-the-art accuracy with dramatically faster training times-no GPUs required. From healthcare imaging to financial fraud detection, Lumina delivers sustainable, CPU-first machine-learning solutions across Windows and Linux.
Media Contact
[email protected] | +1 (813) 443 0745
© 2025 Lumina AI. All rights reserved. Random Contrast Learning is a trademark of Lumina AI.
SOURCE Lumina AIWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment