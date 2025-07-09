VETCOMM US Secures $108M In Lifetime VA Disability Compensation For Nearly 200 Veterans In June 2025

Veteran Client Michele Sheppard (middle) poses with CEO Kate Monroe (right) and Claims Advisor Angel Butcher (left)

Stop Waiting. Start Rating

- VETCOMM US CEO Kate MonroeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VETCOMM US is pleased to announce that in June 2025, the organization assisted 193 veterans in obtaining VA disability ratings, a large percentage of which achieved the highest possible rating of 100%. These efforts resulted in a combined total of $108 million in lifetime VA disability compensation secured for these clients.These figures reflect VETCOMM US's commitment to supporting veterans through the complex VA disability claims process. The VETCOMM US team provides personalized guidance and claim coaching to help veterans maximize their benefits and access the compensation they are owed for their service-connected disabilities."Working with VetComm got me from 90 to 100%," said Justin McDaniel, a Marine Corps veteran. "Their staff was polite and respectful. The communication was great. They would always follow up with me when needed and made sure I had my appointments set up. I also really liked the payment plan option. That was convenient. I would definitely recommend VetComm, and I already have to some of my coworkers, family members and friends."VETCOMM US is an entirely U.S.-based team, with dozens of veteran employees. Representatives are available seven days a week, 12 hours a day, across all U.S. time zones to assist veterans throughout every step of their VA disability claim. Clients receive technical assistance, Compensation and Pension (C&P) exam preparation, personalized claim strategies, direct access to their claim specialist and more."Where VetComm excels is in its personal touch," said Michele Sheppard, who served in the Navy. "I was able to contact my claims rep via email or text, if I needed help. Be proactive. Contact them. I had my own personal cheer leader when I needed it. I had anxiety before my C&P. VetComm came to my rescue after texting asking for help. I got a phone call the next day. I don't have enough words to say how much I appreciate this. It's a profound change to my family's financial situation. Thank you so much."VETCOMM US continues to build on its success from previous years, having assisted thousands of veterans nationwide and facilitating billions in lifetime VA disability compensation. The organization remains dedicated to delivering personalized service to veterans at every step of their claim.For more information about VETCOMM US, visit the company's official, newly designed website at .

Rachel Hernandez

VETCOMM US

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.