COPILOT Appoints Leslie Donato To Board Of Directors

COPILOT Strengthens Its Board with Industry Leader Known for Transformational Growth and Operational Excellence

- Chuck StevensMAITLAND FL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- COPILOT, a leader in transforming patient access and support solutions for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leslie Donato to its Board of Directors.Leslie is a highly accomplished global healthcare executive and board member, bringing over 25 years of experience across life sciences, pharma services, and provider services. With deep functional expertise spanning strategy, corporate development, commercialization, and innovation, Leslie has consistently driven growth and transformation for organizations at every stage of the healthcare ecosystem.Most recently, Leslie served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Cencora, where she led the development and execution of a multi-year enterprise growth strategy, launched an internal innovation function, and helped establish a $150M corporate venture fund. During her tenure, Cencora's market capitalization more than doubled-from $18.8B to $43.7B.Earlier in her career, Leslie held senior leadership roles at Bayer Pharmaceuticals, including Vice President and General Manager of US Neurology and Hematology, and Vice President of Strategy. She was instrumental in shaping long-range strategy, accelerating digital transformation, and driving portfolio optimization through stage-gate decision-making.Leslie began her career at McKinsey & Company, where she spent over a decade advising executives in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Her advisory approach-rooted in data, empathy, and strategic clarity-continues to guide her work in both executive and boardroom settings.“Leslie brings not only extraordinary strategic and operational experience, but also a deep understanding of the healthcare ecosystem and the challenges our clients face,” said Chuck Stevens, CEO of COPILOT.“Her insight and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to scale our solutions and expand our impact across patient access.”Outside of her corporate roles, Leslie serves on the boards of Virtua Health System, OneOncology, Edmund Optics, and the Haddonfield Educational Trust. She is widely recognized for her ability to navigate complexity and foster trust-based advisory relationships with CEOs and executive teams.Leslie holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Public Policy from Swarthmore College and an MBA in Finance and Healthcare Management from The Wharton School.About COPILOTCOPILOT's innovative technology delivers highly accurate and timely benefits investigation, empowering provider staff and practice management to navigate the complexities of reimbursement for complex, high-cost specialty products. Our real-time portal offers secure and easily accessible data, providing valuable insights that support both provider offices and Pharma clients in effectively managing each patient's journey. Backed by an experienced team with deep expertise in HUB and reimbursement services, COPILOT offers unparalleled guidance in market access and ensures high satisfaction.For more information, please visit

