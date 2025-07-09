Bill Nasgovitz Honored With Teen Financial Champion Award At Securefutures' 17Th Annual Investment Conference

Bill Nasgovitz receiving the Teen Financial Champion Award with SecureFutures' President and CEO Brenda Campbell and Founder Lloyd Levin

Brenda Campbell with Bill and Marian Nasgovitz at the Annual Investment Conference

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SecureFutures proudly announced Bill Nasgovitz, Chairman and Portfolio Manager at Heartland Advisors, as the recipient of the Teen Financial Champion Award at its 17th Annual Investment Conference.The Teen Financial Champion Award honors exceptional individuals who demonstrate a deep commitment to advancing teen financial literacy and empowering young people through education.“Bill's belief in the power of financial education has been a driving force behind our ability to reach thousands of teens with meaningful opportunities,” said Brenda Campbell, President and CEO of SecureFutures.“His leadership and generosity have played a pivotal role in helping young people build a strong foundation for their financial futures.”Bill and his wife Marian have been long-time supporters of SecureFutures and passionate advocates for financial capability among youth. Through their involvement, they have helped ensure that more teens, particularly those in underserved communities, gain critical skills and knowledge to make confident financial decisions.The SecureFutures Investment Conference brings together top investment professionals and business leaders for an afternoon of expert insights and networking. Proceeds from the event directly fund SecureFutures' programs, which provide financial mentorship and education to high school students in Wisconsin.For more information about SecureFutures and its mission, visit securefutures .About SecureFuturesSecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Now in its 20th year, SecureFutures' programs have impacted 140,000 teens.

