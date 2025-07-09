Rider Jet Center To Host 19Th Annual Aviation Education & Career Expo: Over $150,000 In Scholarships To Be Awarded
HAGERSTOWN, Md., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rider Jet Center , a full-service Fixed Base Operator (FBO), is proud to announce it will host the 19th Annual Aviation Education & Career Expo on Friday, November 7, 2025 , at Hagerstown Regional Airport . As the largest aviation career fair in the Mid-Atlantic region, the Expo continues to ignite passion for aviation and aerospace careers among students across the four-state area. The long-standing event is co-hosted by Corporate Sponsor, Paragon Aviation Group and marks the second year the Expo will be held at Rider Jet Center.
Attracting more than 1,000 students, educators, and parents annually, the Expo offers a full day of exploration and hands-on discovery in the exciting world of aviation. Designed primarily for students aged 16 to 22 , the event provides a rare opportunity to connect directly with aviation professionals and learn about a wide range of high-demand careers in aerospace.
This year, the Expo will award over $150,000 in scholarships , including direct monetary awards, school-specific scholarships, and flight training packages. Attendees will enjoy an engaging lineup of keynote speakers, live demonstrations, and interactive exhibits from more than 60 aviation organizations . Participants include representatives from the U.S. military, emergency medical services, law enforcement, government agencies, flight schools, drone operators, aircraft maintenance companies, avionics firms, and more.
Julie O'Brien , event co-founder and Director of Business Development for Chantilly Air , shared: "Our theme this year is 'Dream it Today – Live it Tomorrow,' reflecting our mission to reach every student dreaming of a career in aviation and to help them dream BIG. We aim to inspire students, provide meaningful mentorship, and offer the opportunities they need to turn their dreams into reality."
Featured Guest Speakers & Demonstrators:
-
U.S. Army Golden Knights
Micah Lenox "Snoop" – Former Naval Aviator & L-39 Jet Demonstrator
Taylor Warren – FAA/Air Traffic Control Association
Washington County Sheriff's K-9 Unit Demonstration
Young Park – First Chime In-Flight Catering Presentation
South Mountain Aviation – Maintenance Demonstration
Maryland State Police – Medevac Helicopter Display
U.S. Coast Guard – Dauphin Helicopter Static Display
LifeNet 8-1 – Medevac Helicopter Display
Ben Rider, CEO and Owner, Rider Jet Center – Expo Host
Hagerstown Aviation Museum – Historic Aircraft Exhibition
More than 65 vendors are expected to participate, providing resources, networking opportunities, and information tailored for students exploring aviation pathways.
Sponsors:
This year's longstanding corporate sponsor Toth Financial Advisory Corporation is generously providing lunch for all students and participating organizations. Other sponsors and scholarship contributors include:
-
Airline Pilots Association (ALPA)
AOPA
Avfuel Corporation
Creating Lift Leadership
First Chime In-Flight Catering
Greater Washington Business Aviation Association
Harris Teeter
Hoxton Agency
Ken's Transmissions
LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation
Northstrat
Paragon Aviation Group
Paragon Detailing
Paramount Business Jets
Rider Jet Center
Sierra Nevada Corporation
South Mountain Aviation
Teamsters Aviation Division
And several generous anonymous donors
Universities, Colleges, schools and programs supporting and presenting:
-
Aero Elite Flight Training
Averett University
Avyation Labs LLC
Embry - Riddle Aeronautical University
Marywood University
Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics
Saint Francis University
Opportunities are still available for organizations wishing to contribute to scholarships or become sponsors. For more details and to register for the event, visit the event website .
About Rider Jet Center
Rider Jet Center is a full-service Fixed Base Operator at Hagerstown Regional Airport, known for its customer-first approach, premium amenities and on-site jet and propeller maintenance. Serving both civilian and military clients, it offers seamless aviation support with a focus on hospitality, efficiency, and operational excellence. See: .
