Junior Doctors in England Plan New Strike
(MENAFN) Junior doctors across England are preparing for a complete walkout later this month, having gained renewed authorization to continue their push for pay restoration. This latest development in their long-running dispute follows a decisive result in a recent vote organized by their union.
The British Medical Association (BMA) announced on Wednesday that junior doctors will go on strike from Friday, 25 July, through Tuesday, 30 July.
This follows the conclusion of a six-week voting process that ended on 7 July, during which members were asked whether they supported further strike measures.
The outcome showed overwhelming backing for additional industrial action, with 90 percent of participants voting in favor and a turnout rate of 55 percent.
Nearly 30,000 doctors took part in the ballot, with 26,766 supporting the continuation of strikes.
As a result of this vote, junior doctors now hold a fresh mandate to strike until January 2026, giving them extended leverage in their demands for salary restoration.
Melissa Ryan and Ross Nieuwoudt, the co-chairs of the BMA’s junior doctors committee, emphasized the importance of the ballot’s message in a statement.
They declared, “Doctors have spoken and spoken clearly: they won’t accept that they are worth a fifth less than they were in 2008. Our pay may have declined, but our will to fight remains strong.”
They appealed directly to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, urging him to re-engage in discussions and present a genuine offer on pay.
They also underlined that industrial action is a measure of last resort, motivated by the urgent need to protect the future of their profession.
“Doctors don’t take industrial action lightly – but they know it is preferable to watching their profession wither away.
The next move is the Government’s. Will it repeat the mistakes of its predecessor? Or will it do the right thing and negotiate a path to full pay restoration and the restoration of doctors’ confidence in our profession’s future?”
