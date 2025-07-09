Meet Luke, Coddle's Newest Space-Saving Convertible Sofa, Available Now Exclusively At Costco

The Luke Convertible Sofa Chaise Combines Compact Design, Smart Functionality, and Everyday Comfort at an Affordable Price Point

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coddle, the viral furniture brand known for smart, stylish, and adaptable designs, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Luke Convertible Sofa Chaise, now available in-store exclusively in the gray colorway at Costco store locations nationwide for $999.

Designed to be the ultimate companion, the Luke features a trundle-style pop-up bed that easily converts into a queen-size sleeper, a spacious storage compartment under its reversible chaise that works on either the right or left side of the sofa for versatile configuration, and an integrated power strip with USB-A, USB-C, and dual outlets to keep devices charged. The sofa is wrapped in stain-resistant 100% polyester fabric and comes with two matching accent pillows, making it as stylish as it is functional for any space.

"At Coddle, we design with real life in mind-whether you're furnishing your first apartment, upgrading a guest room, or seeking a multi-functional space-saving solution that does it all," said Ana Arun, CEO of Coddle. "The Luke is a perfect example of what we do best: creating attractive, multifunctional furniture that supports sleeping, lounging, working, and recharging-all in one thoughtfully designed piece. Our sofas have sold incredibly well at Costco, and we're thrilled to once again partner with them as our exclusive retail partner for the Luke."

Built with a solid FSC®-certified hardwood frame and chic wooden legs, the Luke offers strength, sustainability, and long-lasting durability. Layered memory foam, high-density foam, and pocket coils provide plush comfort and support. Measuring 89.4 inches long, 65.4 inches wide, and 37.4 inches high, the sofa has a seat height of 20.5 inches, a seat width of 76.7 inches, and a seat depth of 24 inches. It weighs a total of 299 pounds.

"If you're looking for a supportive, attractive and budget-minded companion to see you through every phase of life, Luke won't let you down," said Arun.

"If you're looking for a supportive, attractive and budget-minded companion to see you through every phase of life, Luke won't let you down," said Arun.

Coddle's very first "Coddled Intern" will be among the first to put Luke to the test. From lazy mornings to midnight movie marathons, they'll be lounging, stretching, and snoozing their way through every thoughtful feature, and documenting it along the way!

About Coddle

Coddle is on a mission to create new standards in design and value for how we chill, cuddle, nap, sleep, and dream big. In a world of couches, chairs, and mattresses that are under-conceived and over-priced, we are the choice for all those who want to spend proportionately, while living disproportionately well. Coddle is part of the Lifestyle Solutions family of brands, a company with over thirty years of experience creating innovative, inspiring designs for modern living.

For more information about Coddle, please visit coddleme as well as lifestylesolutions.

