Deposco Named A Leader And ACE Performer In The 2025 SPARK Matrixtm For Omnichannel Order Management Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, a leading provider of AI-powered supply-chain software solutions , announced today that it has been named a technology leader and Ace Performer in the 2025 SPARK MatrixTM: Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) report published by global advisory firm QKS Group, available for download here .

Deposco's cloud-native platform combines order orchestration, real-time inventory intelligence, and fulfillment execution within a single, cloud-based microservices architecture that adapts and scales to meet peak-season surges.

Dynamic, rule-based routing continuously weighs cost, speed, and service-level goals to send every order down the smartest path. Simultaneously, unified visibility from demand planning through last-mile delivery gives retailers and 3PLs the comprehensive insight they need to uncover optimization opportunities that siloed systems simply can't reveal.

"Deposco's differentiation lies in its cloud-native architecture and customer-first approach," said Nithin Bhaskaran, senior analyst at QKS Group. "With capabilities built for real-time adaptability, the platform supports high transaction volumes, complex fulfillment scenarios, and integrated experiences across channels. This adaptability enables retailers to maintain agility and deliver consistent service even during peak periods."

"Recognition as a Leader matters because it reflects the confidence more than 4,000 fast-growing brands already place in Deposco,” said Mark Joseph, senior vice president of product at Deposco.“During the recent holiday peak, our unified platform orchestrated over 165 million consumer orders, averaging more than five every second, while choosing the optimal fulfillment node for each order in real time. We will keep advancing OMS innovation so customers can turn operational complexity into durable profit."

About Deposco

Deposco's supply chain software maps out your success, accelerates execution, and navigates your growth journey, driving unparalleled efficiency and cost savings. Our AI-powered platform delivers actionable insights across the entire supply chain-from planning to execution-adapting like a GPS to keep you on the optimal path. With the industry's largest library of pre-built integrations, we help more than 4,000 retailers, 3PLs, DTC brands, and wholesalers process over 165 million consumer orders worldwide.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm delivering strategic insights and growth-oriented research across emerging technology markets. For more information, visit qksgroup.com.

