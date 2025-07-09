403
Libya expel EU delegation due to sovereignty of diplomatic protocols
(MENAFN) Libya’s eastern authorities have barred a European Union delegation, along with ministers from Italy, Malta, and Greece, from entering the region, citing violations of the country’s sovereignty and diplomatic protocols.
The delegation, which included EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner, Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Thanos Plevris, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, and Maltese Minister for Home Affairs Byron Camilleri, had planned to meet with Prime Minister Osama Hammad of the eastern-based Government of National Stability (GNS) in Benghazi. The visit followed earlier discussions with the internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) in Tripoli.
However, upon landing at Benina Airport in Benghazi on Tuesday, the delegation's visit was abruptly canceled. In a statement posted on social media, Hammad said the officials “along with their accompanying delegation, was rescinded,” due to noncompliance with Libya’s entry and diplomatic procedures.
He explained that the group failed to “adhere to the stipulated procedures governing the entry, movement, and residency of foreign diplomatic personnel,” which was deemed a violation of national laws. As a result, the delegation was ordered to leave Libyan territory and declared persona non grata.
The incident highlights the ongoing political fragmentation in Libya, which has been divided between rival administrations since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that led to the ousting and death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. In the years since, the country has become a key route for migrants and refugees attempting to reach Europe via the Mediterranean.
Prior to the expulsion, the EU officials had held talks in Tripoli with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah of the GNU, where discussions focused on strategies to curb illegal migration and combat human smuggling.
