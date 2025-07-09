Sranan Gold Provides Progress Update On Drilling Campaign At The Tapanahony Gold Project In Suriname
The construction of camp infrastructure, core logging and storage facilities is nearing completion. Two drills acquired by Sranan, as well as downhole equipment, have arrived on site in preparation for imminent drilling.
Sranan recently discovered new mining activity by local miners on strike of Randy's Pit. This mining will assist in identifying further priority targets for drilling.
At the Randy's Pit target on the southern end of the 4.5-kilometer trend, initial drill sites have been selected for up to 6,000 metres of drilling, and drill pads are being prepared by excavator.
At a later date, drilling will commence on the north side of the Tapanahony River once further evaluation including trenching is completed, and continuing mapping and sampling of active mining is used to select drill sites.
Mapping and results are being recorded and integrated into Rogue software to enable rapid evaluation. This software will also serve as the foundation for core logging and sampling activities. Established procedures are currently in place and undergoing review.
Each of the target areas has been identified by a combination Lidar survey, geophysics, geological interpretation, exploration data from previous operators, fieldwork, and most importantly, local mining activity. The areas currently identified are referred to as Randy's Pit, Randy's Extension, Randy West, Poeketi Pit, West Poeketi, South Intrusion, Enard North and Enard South (see Sranan's news release dated June 16, 2025 for more information).
Figure 1: Location of Randy and Poeketi trends at the Tapanahony Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2: Unloading camp and drill supplies at the Tapanahony Project.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Stock Option Update
Further to its news release dated June 27, 2025, the Company wishes to confirm that it has granted a total of 4,300,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and/or consultants at an exercise price C$0.53 per share, expiring June 24, 2030.
Qualified Person
Dr. Dennis J. LaPoint, Ph.D., P.Geo. a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43‐101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this release. Dr. LaPoint is not independent of Sranan Gold, as he is the Company's EVP Exploration and Corporate Development.
About Sranan Gold
Sranan Gold Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Suriname. The highly prospective Tapanahony Project is located in the heart of Suriname's modern-day gold rush. Tapanahony covers 29,000 hectares in one of the oldest and largest small-scale mining areas in Suriname. There is significant production from saprolite by local miners along a 4.5-kilometre trend, where several areas of mining have been opened.
Sranan Gold is also exploring its Aida Property consisting of five mineral claims covering an area of 2,335.42 hectares on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment