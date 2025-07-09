TTM Technologies, Inc. Prepares For The Future With The Acquisition Of A Facility In Wisconsin And Land In Penang

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today announced the acquisition of a 750,000-square-foot facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, as well as land rights for an additional future manufacturing site in Penang, Malaysia.

Together, these new investments support TTM's strategy to offer regionally optimized, globally connected manufacturing solutions for our customers. With a diversified production network spanning North America and Asia, TTM is uniquely positioned to provide the scale, flexibility, and supply chain security that global customers demand.

The Eau Claire, Wisconsin facility was previously owned and operated by TDK for the production of disk drive products. The facility is in excellent condition and comes with the necessary infrastructure to support advanced technology PCB manufacturing. As a result, TTM will significantly shorten the lead time required to bring new U.S. domestic capacity online as required by customers. This facility enhances the company's ability to support future high-volume U.S. production of advanced technology PCBs across key markets, particularly data center computing and networking for generative AI applications.

“The Eau Claire facility represents a critical leap forward in TTM's ability to support customers requiring high volume, advanced technology U.S. PCB manufacturing,” said Tom Edman, President and CEO of TTM Technologies.“Because the infrastructure is already in place, we can accelerate the deployment of equipment and capabilities to meet growing demand for reliable, North American supply.”

“TTM's decision to further expand its manufacturing footprint in Wisconsin is a win for Eau Claire and for our entire state,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the state's lead economic development agency.“Wisconsin is a recognized leader in precision manufacturing, and this facility is ready-made for TTM to strengthen its domestic customer relationships and grow quickly to produce critical electronic components such as printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). We look forward to partnering with TTM to ensure their continued success in our state.”

Additionally, TTM has acquired land rights for ten acres in Penang to establish a new production site that aligns with customers' increasing interests in supply chain diversification beyond China. The future Penang facility will enable TTM to deliver cost-competitive, high-quality advanced technology PCB manufacturing within Southeast Asia, enhancing geographic flexibility and balance across its global footprint. This new facility will be in close proximity to TTM's existing facility and is expected to support similar commercial markets such as data center computing, networking and medical, industrial, and instrumentation.

The company does not expect significant impact to the results of operations or financial condition for 2025 from these investments.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

TTM Technologies, Inc.

...

714-327-3050

Winnie Ng

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

TTM Technologies, Inc.

+852 2660 4287 / +1 714 327 3000

...