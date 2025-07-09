Family Recharge Plans With OTT And Data Perks: What Jio, Airtel, Vi And BSNL Offer?

Telecom operators in India like Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL offer family recharge plans with bundled data, calls, and OTT benefits. These plans cater to both prepaid and postpaid users, offering various options for data usage, validity, and perks.

Tired of separate recharges for each family member? Telecom operators in India now offer bundled family recharge plans with data, calls, and OTT benefits, all under one bill. Companies like Jio, Airtel, Vi, and BSNL have updated their family recharge offers.

This covers both prepaid and postpaid users. Whether you're looking for high data usage, long validity, or extra streaming perks, there's a plan for every need and budget.

Jio continues to attract users with its budget-friendly postpaid family plans. Currently, it offers two family postpaid options: Rs 449 and Rs 749 per month. These include shared data, unlimited calls, SMS, and access to OTT apps.

Jio's long-term prepaid packs like Rs 2025, Rs 3599, and Rs 3999 also offer extended validity up to a year, daily data benefits, and subscriptions like JioCinema and Sony LIV. While Jio doesn't yet offer flexible add-on SIMs like Vi, its simplicity attracts smaller families.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) offers its Max family plan for Rs 871. This includes a total of 70GB data for two users, night rollover, and OTT subscriptions including Netflix Basic. The unique feature here is that Vi allows you to add up to 8 family members by paying Rs 299 per additional SIM.

Each gets 40GB data, making it a flexible option for larger households. Vi also offers prepaid plans like Rs 979 and Rs 1197, providing 3GB/day data and streaming access.

Airtel has one of the most comprehensive postpaid family offers, starting at Rs 699 for two connections and going up to Rs 1749 for five members. These plans offer a generous data pool (105GB to 320GB depending on the plan), free voice, SMS, and OTT apps like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix.

Airtel users also benefit from data rollover. For prepaid users, Airtel's Rs 469 84-day recharge is a cheap option, offering unlimited calling and reasonable data for light users.

BSNL has introduced a postpaid family plan costing Rs 999 per month and covering 4 mobile connections under a single bill. Each user gets 75GB data, unlimited calls, and free SMS. While OTT subscriptions aren't included, this plan is great for those who prioritize value over entertainment perks.

For prepaid users, BSNL has several long-term packs like Rs 997 and Rs 1999, offering higher data benefits and validity up to a year. Suitable for rural and budget-conscious users.