Germany is committed to security cooperation in Baltic region
(MENAFN) Germany reaffirmed its deep commitment to security cooperation in the Baltic region during a three-day visit by its president to Lithuania and Latvia.
German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wrapped up his visit to Latvia on Tuesday after first stopping in Lithuania. While in Riga, he held meetings with Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics and Prime Minister Evika Silina. He also joined Rinkevics on a tour of a German naval vessel engaged in NATO’s "Baltic Sentry" mission in the Baltic Sea.
Speaking at a press conference held at Riga Castle, Steinmeier emphasized the importance of the German Navy’s role in the NATO operation, calling it a key element in safeguarding the Baltic Sea and securing vital underwater infrastructure.
Rinkevics, for his part, described Germany as an essential NATO partner for Latvia in the region, especially when it comes to protecting critical maritime infrastructure, as stated in a release from the Latvian presidential office.
He also highlighted Latvia’s desire to enhance economic ties with Germany, particularly in the defense sector, where Latvia is actively seeking greater collaboration.
