Gaza Health Officials Warn of Meningitis Cases Surge


(MENAFN) Health officials in Gaza issued an urgent warning on Tuesday over a "worrying increase" in meningitis cases, particularly affecting children, as the enclave faces "an unprecedented health, humanitarian, and environmental crisis."

In an official press release, the authorities reported a "clear" rise in both suspected and confirmed meningitis infections. Children under the age of five, the most susceptible group, are bearing the brunt of the surge and are at heightened risk of severe complications.

Officials blamed the escalating crisis on the collapse of the healthcare infrastructure—many hospitals have been shut down or destroyed. Compounding the issue are critically low drug supplies and a severe lack of childhood vaccines, which have severely hampered emergency response efforts.

Conditions in overcrowded shelters continue to deteriorate, with acute shortages of clean drinking water, rampant sewage contamination, and mounting waste levels accelerating the public health emergency.

Authorities issued a plea for immediate intervention from relevant organizations to help restore basic health and living standards. They also advised residents to adhere strictly to preventive health measures and seek appropriate medical care to curb the spread of the disease among children.

