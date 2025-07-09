Music, Maps, And Stories At The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library In July

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 1 July 2025:

In line with its vision to promote knowledge and culture across the community, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) is set to host a vibrant series of recreational and educational activities throughout July.

Kicking off the month is a special musical evening in collaboration with the Emirates Music Band, where celebrated artists Ahmed Al Radwan, Saif Al Ali, and Jassim Mohammed-under the direction of maestro Ahmed Taha-will bring iconic Emirati and Khaleeji melodies to life.

From sound to symbols, the creative workshop“The World Between Lines and Symbols” will explore the evolution of map design through history. Participants will engage hands-on with rare historical maps and atlases, while learning to creatively design their own using symbols, colour, and composition.

As part of the“Our Life in the UAE” initiative, launched by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, MBRL-alongside Sandooq Al Watan-will host a storytelling workshop. Participants will learn the art of short story writing to narrate personal experiences that reflect the opportunities the UAE has offered. Selected stories will be compiled into a special publication or showcased in an exhibition.

Film enthusiasts can look forward to an international short film night, curated in collaboration with Cineolio. The evening will feature standout titles including“Classmate” (Spain),“Interruption” (Poland),“Sniper” (Egypt), and“Vortex” (South Korea).

In celebration of the birthday of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Library will host a panel discussion on the book“The Sheikh CEO” by Dr. Yasar Jarrar, which highlights His Highness's visionary leadership and the transformative journey of Dubai.

Coinciding with the summer holidays, MBRL will launch its annual programme“Our Summer at the Library”, turning the space into an engaging hub for children and young adults through a variety of interactive educational activities.

The month also sees the launch of“My Father's School” by Mohamed Jassim Al-Rais, a heartfelt tribute to a father's legacy, in collaboration with Kuttab Publishing House.

Chess returns to the spotlight with the World Blitz Chess Championship, hosted once again in partnership with the UAE Chess Federation, following the overwhelming success of last year's edition.

Space and photography enthusiasts can look forward to“Lens Towards the Sky”, a hands-on workshop delving into the art of astronomy and night sky photography.

Wrapping up the month, MBRL will host a discussion and signing for“Tawaya and Other Plays” by Emirati playwright Abdullah Saleh Al Rumaithi, a powerful collection tackling social and cultural themes in local dialect.