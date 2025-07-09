403
Türkiye's Stock Market Opens Slightly Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's main stock index commenced trading on Wednesday at 10,008.49 points, marking an increase of 0.1 percent, or 10.29 points, compared to the previous session’s closing level.
On the previous day, Tuesday, the BIST 100 index experienced a decline of 1.08 percent, settling at 9,998.20 points.
The total daily trading volume reached 99.9 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.5 billion.
By 10:50 am local time (0725 GMT), currency exchange rates were recorded at 40.0460 Turkish liras against the US dollar, 46.9290 versus the euro, and 54.4555 relative to the British pound.
Meanwhile, the cost of a single ounce of gold was USD3,293.20, and Brent crude oil prices were quoted at USD69.90 per barrel.
