Future Fund Oman And Templewater Launch The Sultanate's First Energy Transition Fund



Initial capital base of US$200 million, acting as a catalyst to unlock further capital and attract high-quality, scalable investment opportunities aligned with Oman Vision 2040

First dedicated energy transition fund launched in Oman to advance Vision 2040 and Net Zero 2050 goals and develop the next phase of advanced energy transition projects

OIA partners with Templewater to attract globally proven energy solutions to support Oman's energy transition and economic diversification The Fund aims to offer investors healthy and sustainable financial returns while contributing to combating climate change

HONG KONG and MUSCAT, Oman, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Fund Oman (FFO), an Oman Investment Authority (OIA) Fund and Templewater, a leading pan-Asia alternative asset manager announced today the launch of the Energy Transition Fund ("the Fund"). This marks the first dedicated fund of its kind in the Sultanate of Oman, designed to accelerate investment in energy transition and advanced manufacturing in the country, delivering healthy financial returns and further the Sultanate's long-term economic diversification efforts under Oman Vision 2040.

The Fund, managed by Templewater, launches with an initial capital base of US$200 million, anchored by a US$100 million commitment from FFO, and matched with a US$100 million commitment from Templewater. This initial capital base serves as a catalyst to unlock further capital and attract high-quality, scalable investment opportunities aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The partnership has capacity within its extended network to support larger deal sizes, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness to the most compelling opportunities. The Fund also reinforces OIA's strategic role in embedding national economic priorities within international investments, while leveraging global partnerships to attract foreign direct investment, advanced expertise, and technology into key sectors of the Omani economy.

The Fund will focus on high-impact sectors including clean molecules, energy storage, e-fuels, smart mobility, renewables, and green data centers. Templewater will leverage its global partner network and technical expertise to localise scalable, innovative solutions within Oman – aligned with FFO's mandate to stimulate the national economy, foster strategic investment partnerships, and unlock economic value for the Sultanate and investors.

This initiative reflects OIA's value as a long-term investment partner, adding strategic insight, de-risking capabilities, and deep regional access to unlock institutional-grade opportunities. The Fund also contributes to Oman's ambition to position itself as a clean energy hub and a destination for future-focused global capital.

The Fund has been structured to generate healthy and sustainable financial returns while contributing to positive climate impact. Built as a platform to mobilize further investment, the Fund aims to co-develop commercially viable energy transition projects. With a long-term growth trajectory, it will scale as it identifies projects aligned with the Sultanate's climate targets and industrial development goals.

His Excellency Abdulsalam Al Murshidi, President of OIA , affirmed that this partnership represents a key strategic step in positioning the Sultanate of Oman as a regional and global hub for clean and renewable energy solutions. "OIA seeks to attract expertise and global best practices to support Oman's ambition to become a leading exporter of clean molecules and renewable energy solutions," he said.

Cliff Zhang , Chairman and CEO of Templewater, said: "We are honored to partner with FFO to co-develop flagship energy transition projects and localize cutting-edge technologies. This Fund reflects not only our commitment to investing in solutions that deliver financial returns and climate benefits, but also our confidence in Oman's supportive forward-looking environment. Templewater will establish a local presence in Muscat to work closely with our partners at FFO and OIA, setting an example for others across the region."

Oman has emerged as a frontrunner in global energy transition and as a strategic hub for clean energy and advanced manufacturing, underpinned by landmark export deals with major international players. With a stable investment climate, pro-business regulatory framework, and a strategic location at the crossroads of global trade, the Sultanate offers strong fundamentals for long term partnerships and capital deployment.

This launch builds on Templewater's successful track record in energy transition and decarbonization. As a specialist investor driving the future of energy and industry across Asia, Templewater draws on its strong heritage in green technology and manufacturing, integrating deep industrial know-how with global financial, professional services, and technical expertise.

The Fund provides a governance-ready, de-risked platform for investors seeking exposure to Oman's energy transition. Templewater and FFO will continue to identify and co-develop high-growth commercial opportunities aligned with the Sultanate's national vision and net-zero roadmap.

About Future Fund Oman

Established by Oman Investment Authority as per directives from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Fund comprises a capital totaling OMR 2 billion. The Fund offers an array of funding opportunities for selected investors and partners looking to play a role in enhancing and stimulating Oman's economic landscape.

About Oman Investment Authority

Oman Investment Authority (OIA) is the investment arm of the Sultanate of Oman. It is mandated with managing, investing, and growing the Sultanate's assets locally and internationally. Its investment funds geographically diverse, with investments on every continent, and cover a wide range of sectors, including food and fisheries, energy, logistics, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), public services, financial and investment services, tourism, mining, manufacturing, and aviation. It plays a key role in driving sustainable economic development and achieving Oman's vision of becoming a more attractive investment destination.

About Templewater

Templewater is an Asia based alternative asset manager founded in 2018. Templewater provides its investors, which include global institutions, family offices and high-net-worth individuals, with two (2) core pan-Asia focused investment strategies: (a) private equity focusing mid-market buyout, and (b) decarbonization and energy transition growth equity investments. Templewater's mission is to provide financial and human capital, operational expertise, corporate governance framework, and integrity to build leading businesses.

To learn more about Templewater, please visit and follow Templewater on LinkedIn at .

SOURCE Templewater; Future Fund Oman; Oman Investment Authority

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED