Al Ghariyah Cup Kicks Off New Racing Season

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's new horse racing season officially begins this evening with the opening meeting, the Al Gharaiyah Cup Day, at Al Rayyan sand track.

Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), under Chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiyah, has completed all preparations for the season. The racing calendar was announced well ahead of the season and both Al Rayyan and Al Uqda tracks have been fully prepared.

The programme has also been developed to meet QREC's high standards.

Following the recent edition of the QREC-sponsored Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in Paris, QREC has been working on two fronts: ensuring the success of that world-class event and launching the domestic season in a way that reflects the strong reputation of Qatari horse racing.

In the days leading up to the season, QREC hosted two major events.

Monday saw the annual awards ceremony recognising last season's leading owners, trainers and jockeys, followed yesterday evening by a meeting with owners and trainers to discuss the new season and its key requirements.

The 2025–26 season features 70 races across Al Rayyan and Al Uqda. Today's opening card for includes eight races, starting at 4:30pm, with the main event the Al Gharaiyah Cup race, the eighth race, scheduled for 8:30pm.

Hours before the season opener, QREC Acting CEO Bader Mohammed Al Darwish said:“We wish all owners, trainers and jockeys every success this season. We look forward to exciting and competitive racing that reflects the high standards Qatari horse racing has achieved, both in organisation and competition.

This season is particularly significant as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club. We are proud to launch the official Golden Jubilee logo, which represents our heritage, achievements and vision over the past five decades. I would like to thank our leadership, the state officials and the Ministry of Sports and Youth for their continued support, as well as our partners and sponsors for their vital contributions”.

Al Darwish added:“The highlight is the HH The Amir Sword Festival, which will run for four days from 11 to 14 February 2026 at Al Rayyan. The first two days will feature sand track races and the final two on turf, with a total of 32 races - a first for the Festival.”

“This season will also feature races for Purebred Arabian show horses - a first for Qatari racing, reflecting the country's strong commitment to the Arabian horse.”