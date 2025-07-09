Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain’s far right Vox party demands deportations of migrants

2025-07-09 04:44:06
(MENAFN) Spain’s far-right Vox party has called for the widespread expulsion of migrants who, whether newly arrived or naturalized, have not assimilated into Spanish society. The party’s spokesperson on demographic and social issues, Rocio De Meer, stated that millions of recent migrants who have failed to adopt local customs and in some cases have contributed to neighborhood insecurity “will have to return to their countries.” She described the process as “an extraordinarily complex process of remigration” and insisted, “We have the right to survive as a people.”

Vox leader Santiago Abascal reinforced this stance on social media platform X, declaring that the party aims to deport “everyone who came to commit crimes, who tries to impose a foreign religion, who mistreats or demeans women, who wants to live off the work of others, and all unaccompanied minors, because minors have to be with their parents.” Abascal admitted uncertainty over the exact number of such individuals but vowed, “When we reach the government, we will. And they will all go.”

Although Vox is still far from majority rule, its support has been rising amid recent corruption controversies involving the ruling Socialist Party. A recent poll showed the party’s popularity increasing from 12% in the 2023 general election to 15%.

