Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexican authorities investigate ex-Leader over accepting bribes

2025-07-09 04:23:01
(MENAFN) Mexican authorities have launched an investigation into former President Enrique Pena Nieto over accusations that he accepted millions of dollars in bribes from Israeli businessmen during his presidency. Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero revealed on Tuesday that the inquiry focuses on payments allegedly made by Avishai Neriah and Uri Ansbacher, who are reported to have paid Pena Nieto $25 million to secure cybersecurity contracts linked to NSO Group, the Israeli firm behind the controversial Pegasus spyware.

These payments are said to have helped Israeli cybersecurity companies win government deals and gain privileged access to information throughout Pena Nieto’s six-year administration. Pegasus spyware has faced global criticism for its reported use against journalists and human rights activists in Mexico.

During a press briefing, Gertz Manero acknowledged that while Mexican authorities previously lacked solid proof to back earlier complaints, this new case includes detailed reports connecting the ex-president to the companies involved in Pegasus sales, as well as a response from Pena Nieto himself. He confirmed that an official investigation would now commence to examine the allegations.

