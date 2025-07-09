Dubai: How Can Shoppers Save Big While Buying Gold Jewellery?

Shoppers in Dubai can enjoy substantial savings by taking advantage of promotions and discounts offered by gold jewellers.

While Dubai's gold and jewellery market is known for its transparency, experts advise buyers to purchase from retailers who openly disclose the gold rate per gram, making charges, and applicable VAT to ensure they get the best value.

“The simplest way to guarantee the best price when buying jewellery in Dubai is to understand exactly what you're paying for,” said Shamlal Ahamed, Managing Director for International Operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds.“Jewellery prices consist of multiple components - gold rate, stone charges, making charges, and VAT. It's essential that customers receive a clear, itemized breakdown of the total cost before making a purchase.”

Ahamed assured that every piece of jewellery at Malabar Gold and Diamonds comes with an accurate price tag detailing the total weight, stone weight, making charges, and all other cost components.“With every purchase, customers are guaranteed buyback, 100 per cent value on exchange, and assured lifetime maintenance, ensuring that the value of their jewellery is protected well beyond the point of sale.”

He also highlighted the advantages of their advance payment programme.“Given that gold prices fluctuate constantly, customers can make an advance payment of 50 per cent or 100 per cent to lock in the current gold rate for three or six months, respectively. If prices rise, they benefit from the locked-in rate, and if prices fall, they can take advantage of the lower rates.”

Save up to 50 per cent on making charges

Dubai-based jeweller Joyalukkas recommends buying from well-established and reputable jewellers who offer transparent pricing, certified products, and clear itemized invoices - especially those who openly declare the gold rate per gram, making charges, and VAT.

“Shopping during seasonal promotions or major festivals like Diwali, Akshaya Tritiya, or UAE National Day can unlock additional benefits such as gifts, cashback, or zero making-charge offers,” said the company.“Always look for certification - whether it's BIS Hallmark for gold or IGI/GIA certification for diamonds.”

Customers can save anywhere from 10 per cent to 50 per cent on making charges or enjoy perks like free gold coins, diamond voucher redemptions, or price protection guarantees.“For instance, a 50 per cent flat making charge offer can save several hundred dirhams on larger gold pieces. With diamond jewellery, promotions may include buy-back assurances, complimentary upgrades, or exclusive combo pricing, especially popular during wedding seasons.”

Shop during festive season

Aditya Singh, Head of International Jewellery Business at Titan Company, recommends shoppers choose brands offering global guarantees, ensuring long-term care for their jewellery.

“To get the best deals, it's ideal to shop during special festive periods,” he said.“Additionally, the Dubai Jewellery Group runs promotional campaigns during events like Dubai Summer Surprises and the Dubai Shopping Festival, featuring attractive offers and raffle draws.”

Singh advises shoppers to visit two to three of their favourite brands since promotions often vary.“By leveraging retailer deals, shoppers can save up to 25 per cent – if timed well. Offers based on personal bargaining aren't fair to other customers, so rely on brands that provide uniform offers for all.”

Anuraag Sinha, Managing Director of Liali Jewellery, also suggests timing purchases around major sale periods such as Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Summer Surprises, Eid, Diwali, and Valentine's Day.

He recommends visiting multiple jewellery retailers in the Gold Souk, Meena Bazaar, Dubai Mall, and Mall of the Emirates to compare craftsmanship and pricing.