Saudi Crown Prince Discusses Bilateral Relations With Iranian FM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met Tuesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, currently visiting the Kingdom.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and discussed the latest regional developments and the efforts being made to address them.
The Saudi Crown Prince expressed his country's hope that the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel would help create conditions conducive to enhancing security and stability in the region.
He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's position in supporting dialogue and diplomatic means as the path to resolving disputes
