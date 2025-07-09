Bitget Wallet Scales Fomo Thursdays With Free Onchain Token Rewards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fourth weekly staking event adds 3.47 million VELO token pool and 50,000 slots following surge in user participation









SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, continues its weekly zero-barrier onchain rewards series with the fourth edition of Fomo Thursdays, launched in collaboration with Velo Protocol. This week's event features a prize pool of 3.47 million VELO tokens and opens 50,000 participation slots. Users can enter by staking $10 USDT - fully refundable after the event - for a chance to receive randomized token rewards, including a top prize of $888 in VELO.

Fomo Thursdays lowers entry barriers for token participation by replacing complex trading tasks or point-based systems with a simple weekly staking model. Participants receive randomized token rewards via onchain smart contracts, with no gas fees required for claims. In the previous round, 20,000 users joined within 10 minutes of the event opening, underscoring growing demand for this accessible format.

VELO, the native token of Velo Protocol, powers a decentralized finance infrastructure focused on enabling global value transfer. The project integrates multi-asset trading, FX aggregation, and Web3-native settlement systems. Its architecture positions VELO as a foundational liquidity layer for cross-border financial applications and remittance flows, particularly in emerging markets.

The weekly event is part of Bitget Wallet's broader effort to create low-friction, accessible onchain experiences for new and existing users. "Fomo Thursdays is designed to make token access simple, fun, and available to all - without the usual barriers," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet . "By embedding these events directly into the wallet, we're opening up early-stage opportunities to a much wider base of users."

The Week 4 campaign opens for staking on July 9 at 13:00 UTC and closes 24 hours later. Token distribution and USDT refunds begin at 14:00 UTC on July 10 . All VELO rewards will be distributed on BNB Chain and are claimable directly within Bitget Wallet.

