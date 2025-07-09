403
Ukrainian drone hit public beach in Russia, killing three people
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack on a public beach in the western Russian city of Kursk has left three people dead and seven others injured, according to regional authorities.
The incident occurred on Tuesday as civilians were gathered to celebrate the Day of Family, Love, and Fidelity, a national holiday observed on July 8. Among the injured were two women and a five-year-old boy, all of whom were taken to the hospital with shrapnel and burn wounds. At least one of the victims remains in critical condition, as stated in official reports.
The regional governor described the strike as a “barbaric” assault deliberately aimed at non-combatants.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry also responded to the event, with its spokeswoman sharply criticizing nations supplying weapons to Ukraine. “Those supplying weapons to the Kiev regime should understand that they are being used to kill children,” she stated in a message posted online.
The Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine, has seen regular drone and missile strikes since the escalation of the conflict in 2022. Earlier the same day, a drone hit a residential home in the nearby village of Karyzh, injuring one individual.
Later, in the early hours of Wednesday, officials reported two more people injured in the city of Rylsk. Drones reportedly caused damage to a medical facility specializing in infectious diseases, an emergency response center, and sparked a fire at the administrative office of a local farming business.
Back in August 2024, Ukraine launched a major offensive in the region, seizing control of numerous villages and the border town of Sudzha. Ukrainian leadership claimed the operation was intended to strengthen its position in talks with Moscow. However, the campaign ultimately fell short, and Russian forces regained full control of the Kursk Region by April.
