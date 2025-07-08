

Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel New Canadian Airline Begins Operations at Guanacaste Airport Travel 12 Affordable U.S. Cities You Can Actually Travel to This Year Travel Why Canadians Love Costa Rican Beaches: A Tropical Escape from the Cold Travel Ready to Travel This Summer? These Five Tips Will Help You Achieve the Best of It Travel Do You Want to Rest? Here are the Most Serene and Tranquil Towns of Costa Rica

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle 651-Smart Travel Hacks that Actually Work Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rican Choir Conquers Germany with Four Awards Culture & Lifestyle License Certificates in Costa Rica Must Be Issued Only With a Medical Consultation and Digital Verification Culture & Lifestyle Karla Rojas: A Costa Rican Symphony Triumphs in Miami Culture & Lifestyle An Example Educator Says Goodbye after Thirty Years of Serving his Country

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) a charset="UTF-8"/> Costa Rican Choir Conquers Germany with Four Awards ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte YoutubSearch Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Culture & Lifestyle Updated: July 8, 2025Costa Rican Choir Conquers Germany with Four Awards By Beleida Delgado July 8, 20250 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_80{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_80{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - July 8, 2025651-Smart Travel Hacks that Actually Work Environment TCRN STAFF - July 8, 2025Rubyglow, the Red-Skinned Pineapple Grown In Costa Rica, Is Named Best Food Innovation 2025 Economic TCRN STAFF - July 7, 2025Costa Rican Hotels Project 66% Occupancy for this July Vacations Beleida Delgado

Estudio Choralia won four awards in various categories during its participation in the 13th edition of the Johannes Brahms International Choir Festival and Competition in Germany.

This event, held from July 2 to 6 in Wernigerode, brought together 18 choirs from ten countries. It is also considered one of the most important biennial festivals on the international choral circuit.

On this occasion, Maestro Fabián Vargas conducted Estudio Choralia, a group he has led since its founding in 2017. Since then, the group has represented Costa Rica in Mexico, Argentina, Portugal, and now, Germany.

The jury awarded Choralia first place in the Mixed Choir and Folklore categories. In addition, the group won a special award for its performance of“Tambito,” a signature piece in the Costa Rican repertoire.

The residents and visitors of Wernigerode voted for Choralia to present it with the Audience Prize. With this result, Choralia became the first Costa Rican group to receive this award. This achievement demonstrates not only the group's technical quality but also its ability to move international audiences .

According to its director, the triumph was the result of a sustained process of work and commitment.“We brought four awards to Costa Rica as a result of discipline, hard work, and ambition,” said Fabián Vargas.“We are a small country, but big in dreams. This triumph proves that Costa Rica can reach the summits of the world,” he added.

This milestone represents a significant advance for the choral projection of Costa Rica and Latin America. At the same time, it opens up new opportunities for future tours in Europe and other regions of the world.

In this way, Choralia positions itself as one of the most prominent groups on the Latin American choral scene. Its success in Germany reaffirms its role as the country's cultural ambassadors to global audiences . The group will continue its concert schedule while preparing new productions and international partnerships for 2026.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR