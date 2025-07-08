403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
QRCS Gives Vital Consumables For Syria Hospitals
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is pursuing its humanitarian efforts to enhance specialised healthcare services in Syria, with a new project to provide dialysis kits and cardiac catheterisation supplies for hospitals and health centres in the rural parts of Aleppo and Idlib Governorates, to support patients most affected by crises and disasters.
A total of 5,140 dialysis kits would be delivered to several hospitals and centres, covering the needs of 72 patients with kidney failure for six months – three sessions per patient per week, a statement said Tuesday.
Cardiac catheterisation supplies would also be delivered to three specialised centres, to ensure life-saving healthcare for 845 paediatric and adult cardiac patients.
According to the project's plan, 917 patients are expected to benefit from the project, in addition to more than 4,500 indirect beneficiaries, including family and community members, with less demand on the local health system and lower costs of treatment.
The QRCS is implementing this vital intervention in co-operation with its local partners, within its ongoing commitment to providing health support for war and disaster-affected communities in Syria, towards its strategic goals of saving lives and strengthening the health systems in the most vulnerable areas.
A total of 5,140 dialysis kits would be delivered to several hospitals and centres, covering the needs of 72 patients with kidney failure for six months – three sessions per patient per week, a statement said Tuesday.
Cardiac catheterisation supplies would also be delivered to three specialised centres, to ensure life-saving healthcare for 845 paediatric and adult cardiac patients.
According to the project's plan, 917 patients are expected to benefit from the project, in addition to more than 4,500 indirect beneficiaries, including family and community members, with less demand on the local health system and lower costs of treatment.
The QRCS is implementing this vital intervention in co-operation with its local partners, within its ongoing commitment to providing health support for war and disaster-affected communities in Syria, towards its strategic goals of saving lives and strengthening the health systems in the most vulnerable areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment