Smile Design Miami Expands Luxury Cosmetic Dentistry Services In Doral

Smile Design Miami , a leading cosmetic and restorative dental clinic in South Florida, proudly announces the continued growth of its premier dental services at its state-of-the-art facility in Doral. With a commitment to advanced technology, personalized care, and stunning aesthetic results, the practice has become a destination for patients seeking top-tier smile transformations.

The clinic is led by Dr. Maria Becerra, an experienced cosmetic dentist with over 25 years in the field. Known for her artistic approach and deep clinical expertise, Dr. Becerra specializes in smile design, veneers, full-mouth restorations, and implant dentistry. Her practice combines digital technology with minimally invasive procedures to deliver precise, natural-looking results.

“At Smile Design Miami , our mission is to craft confident, healthy smiles that reflect each patient's personality and goals,” said Dr. Becerra.“We treat every smile as a work of art, supported by the latest innovations in dental care.”

Located in the heart of Doral, the Smile Design Miami office offers a modern, spa-like environment that helps patients feel at ease from the moment they arrive. Services range from porcelain veneers and Invisalign® to ALL-ON-X implants and comprehensive smile makeovers. Every treatment plan is tailored to the individual, combining function and beauty for long-lasting results.

What Sets Smile Design Miami Apart:



Over two decades of cosmetic dentistry experience

Personalized smile designs using cutting-edge digital tools

Full range of aesthetic and restorative treatments under one roof Comfortable, bilingual service experience in a boutique setting



The team at Smile Design Miami continues to welcome patients from across South Florida and beyond who are looking to enhance their smiles and elevate their confidence. With a focus on long-term oral health, beauty, and care, the practice remains a trusted name in the world of high-end dentistry.

About Smile Design Miami

Smile Design Miami is a luxury dental clinic based in Doral, Florida, specializing in cosmetic and restorative dentistry. Under the leadership of Dr. Maria Becerra, the practice provides advanced treatments including veneers, dental implants, Invisalign®, and full-mouth rehabilitation. With a patient-first philosophy and a passion for smile transformation, Smile Design Miami has earned a reputation for excellence, precision, and compassion.