ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS


2025-07-08 04:31:07
MIAMI, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to discuss the company's second quarter 2025 financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, rclinvestor . A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

About Royal Caribbean Group
 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 67 ships across its five brands traveling to all seven continents. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and an expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates partner brands Mein Shiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at royalcaribbeangroup or rclinvestor .

